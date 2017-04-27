Baylor Leader: School Will Exceed Laws to Protect Students :

by Associated Press

WACO, Texas — The new president of Baylor University says school officials will exceed state and federal laws in ensuring that students are not subjected to sexual violence.

Linda Livingstone says a university president is ultimately responsible for complying with Title IX rules, which guard against sexual discrimination and violence.

She tells the Waco Tribune-Herald that she’s previously met with assault victims and that’s better informed her understanding of the issue.

Livingstone earlier this month was named the first female president of Baylor in its 172-year history. She previously was a dean at George Washington University.

She takes over as Baylor faces federal lawsuits from more than a dozen women who contend that school officials ignored or suppressed their sexual assault claims and fostered a culture of rape within the football program.