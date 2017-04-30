Cornell Male Singing Group Booted from Campus for Hazing - Higher Education


Cornell Male Singing Group Booted from Campus for Hazing

by Associated Press

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University officials say the college’s oldest all-male a capella group has been permanently dismissed from campus for hazing that included requiring new members to put Icy Hot muscle cream on their genitals.

According to the Ivy League school’s website on hazing, Cayuga’s Waiters initially were suspended two weeks into the 2016 fall semester for hazing that also included requiring members to sit naked in ice baths and making them run up and down a street and then consume food.

The hazing website says during an investigation group members admitted the hazing had been going on for at least 10 years.

University Interim President Hunter Rawlings supported the decision to dismiss the group, saying such behavior has no place at Cornell.

Cayuga’s Waiters was formed in 1949. The group didn’t respond to a message sent to its email address.

