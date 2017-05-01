Duquesne Names Ex-judge Lally-Green First Female Law Dean - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Deans,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

Duquesne Names Ex-judge Lally-Green First Female Law Dean

May 1, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University in Pittsburgh has made former Superior Court Judge Maureen Lally-Green its first female law school dean.

Lally-Green has been interim dean of Duquesne’s School of Law since July. The school says Monday that she’ll become the permanent dean effective July 1.

Lally-Green was appointed a Superior Court judge in 1998 by then-Gov. Tom Ridge. She was elected to a 10-year term on the court in November 1999.

After retiring from the appeals court, Lally-Green was associate general secretary of the Office of Church Relations for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh until August 2015.

Lally-Green was a law professor at Duquesne from 1983 to 1998 and still serves on the Continuing Education Board of Judges for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Duquesne is a private, Catholic school with nearly 10,000 students.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Students Protest Racism at St. Olaf College NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Hundreds of students boycotted classes at St. Olaf College in southern Minnesota on Monday, instead packing an administration building to protest a rash of racist and threatening messages left around campus at the private, Luthera...
Knight Commission Tackles White, Male Problem in College Sports For decades, college coaches have primarily been White and male. Coaches of color are in short supply. In addition, decades after the advent of Title IX, female coaches are not at parity with male coaches, even when it comes to coaching female teams....
Guillermo: Hidden Cash, Not Coulter, University of California’s Problem Ann Coulter should have made news this week. By making it last week, she actually helped obscure a real news story when a state audit revealed that the University of California had a hidden surplus of $175 million. More on that, but first the p...
GOP Bill Would Discipline Hecklers at College Speeches MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin students who disrupt speeches and demonstrations could be expelled and campuses would have to remain neutral on public issues under a bill Republican legislators are pushing this week. The bill comes as free...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>