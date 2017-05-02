University of Utah President to Step Down :

by Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah president has announced his plan to step down from his position as soon as officials can find a replacement for him.

A spokeswoman for the Utah System of Higher Education said in a statement Monday that President David Pershing is expected to return to a faculty position, after serving as the university’s president since 2012.

The search for his replacement is expected to take about one year, and will be organized by the Board of Regents.

The resignation comes after high tensions with staff for Pershing and Utah Health Care CEO Vivian Lee’s decision last month to fire Huntsman Cancer Institute director Mary Beckerle. Beckerle has since been reinstated.

Lee sent in her resignation letter last week.