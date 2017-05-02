Hundreds March at American University after Noose Incident :

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of students have been marching at American University in Washington a day after bananas were found hanging from string in the shape of nooses on campus.

Television station WRC-TV reports that students walked out of a town hall meeting administrators were holding Tuesday, a day after the bananas were found at several campus locations.

University officials said Monday in an email to students, faculty and staff that the bananas were marked with the letters AKA, the initials of the predominantly Black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Officials have said the university is no place for “these racist, hateful messages.”

The bananas appeared the same day Student Government Association president Taylor Dumpson, an AKA member, started the new position. She’s the first Black woman to be president.