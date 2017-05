NAVEED ZAMAN NAVEED ZAMAN has been named dean of West Virginia State University. Zaman had been serving as interim dean of the college since 2015. Zaman earned a bachelor’s from the University of the Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan, a master's from Quaidi-Azam Univers...

NICHOLE LUOMA NICHOLE LUOMA has been named senior vice president of The National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP). Luoma is associate vice president of University Business Services, sustainability officer and chief procurement officer at Arizona State...

ANGELIA MILLENDER ANGELIA MILLENDER has been appointed president of Century College. She has served since 2014 as president of Olive- Harvey College. She earned her bachelor’s from Chicago State University. Millender also was district vice president for student affair...