University of New Hampshire President to Retire Next Year :

by Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. — University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston says he’s retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year, which would make him the longest-serving president in the university’s 150-year history.

The 66-year-old Huddleston joined UNH in 2007. He said Wednesday that UNH has worked hard to ensure that it is well positioned for the future, and that next year is the right time to transition leadership.

UNH says his retirement will coincide with the completion of the university’s largest-ever fundraising campaign, which is on track to raise $275 million.

Under Huddleston’s leadership, UNH launched its law school, the Carsey School of Public Policy, and the School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering.

The University System of New Hampshire board of trustees plans to form a committee in the coming weeks for a national search for the next president.