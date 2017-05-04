Oakland University Chooses Doctor as Next President :

by Associated Press

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A doctor who has worked at Eli Lilly and Co. and the University of Michigan will be the next president of Oakland University in suburban Detroit.

The school on Thursday announced that its board of trustees unanimously chose Ora Hirsch Pescovitz for the job after a search involving more than 60 candidates. She is a pediatric endocrinologist and researcher and has published more than 190 manuscripts and books.

The 60-year-old Pescovitz was a senior vice president at Eli Lilly. She attended Northwestern University and previously worked at the University of Minnesota and Indiana University. At the University of Michigan she was the health system CEO for five years overseeing billions in revenue and research funding.

In September the school’s governing board said it wouldn’t renew previous president George Hynd’s contract.