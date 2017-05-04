Oakland University Chooses Doctor as Next President - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Oakland University Chooses Doctor as Next President

May 4, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A doctor who has worked at Eli Lilly and Co. and the University of Michigan will be the next president of Oakland University in suburban Detroit.

The school on Thursday announced that its board of trustees unanimously chose Ora Hirsch Pescovitz for the job after a search involving more than 60 candidates. She is a pediatric endocrinologist and researcher and has published more than 190 manuscripts and books.

The 60-year-old Pescovitz was a senior vice president at Eli Lilly. She attended Northwestern University and previously worked at the University of Minnesota and Indiana University. At the University of Michigan she was the health system CEO for five years overseeing billions in revenue and research funding.

In September the school’s governing board said it wouldn’t renew previous president George Hynd’s contract.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Diverse Conversations: Diversity Should Be More Than a Buzzword Diversity is often spoken of as a goal of leadership in some of the country’s most prominent higher education institutions. However, paying lip service to the concept does not always translate into action. The problem is that, by failing to take acti...
What are the Odds? 2 Caught Trying to Steal Statistics Exam LEXINGTON, Ky. — Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor’s office but were caught because he was working late. The Lexington Herald-Lea...
Indiana Professors Against Purdue’s Kaplan Deal WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s plan to acquire the for-profit Kaplan University in an effort to boost online education has drawn opposition from college professors across Indiana. The Journal and Courier reports the Indiana Conference ...
Georgia Governor Approves Carrying Concealed Guns on Campus ATLANTA — Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on Georgia’s public college campuses, despite the objections of state university leaders and his own veto of a campus-carry measure last y...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>