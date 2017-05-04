Marc Lamont Hill Leaving Morehouse College for Temple U. - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Current News 1,Subfeature |

Marc Lamont Hill Leaving Morehouse College for Temple U.

May 4, 2017 | :
Email




by Jamal Eric Watson

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill — one of the nation’s most visible and prolific Black intellectuals — is leaving Morehouse College to begin an endowed professorship at Temple University.

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill

It is a homecoming of sorts for Hill, who completed his undergraduate studies at the Philadelphia institution and began his teaching career there after he earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

At Temple, Hill will hold the Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities and Solutions in the Klein College of Media and Communication.

“It’s always good to be in a place where you’re wanted, where the work is valuable and where you see the possibility of making real change,” said Hill in an interview with Diverse. “Temple is home to me in so many ways.”

Hill said that his roots growing up near Temple in North Philadelphia runs deep. He attended high school near the campus. Initially, Hill spent his freshman year of college at Morehouse before transferring to Temple. In later years, Hill has been a vocal critic of police brutality and an activist in the city

“Temple is home to me in so many ways,” said Hill, who commuted each week to Atlanta for the past three years to Morehouse, where he held the Distinguished Professorship of African American Studies. Prior to teaching at Morehouse, Hill was a professor at Columbia University’s Teachers College.

Trained as an anthropologist of education, Hill — a protégé of Dr. Michael Eric Dyson — is best known for his scholarship on hip-hop and his commentary on various news outlets including CNN.

Related:  Key Regents Weren’t Told About U. of Iowa Official’s Incident

In 2009, Dr. John S. Wilson Jr., who was ousted from his post by the Board of Trustees earlier this year, recruited him to Morehouse.

“I love John Wilson. I thought John Wilson was an excellent president,” said Hill. “Like many faculty members, I didn’t agree with the Board’s decision and John Wilson still has my support.”

Hill said that the commute, coupled with wanting to be closer to his aging parents and his daughter, were instrumental in his decision to leave Morehouse.

“I love my colleagues and I love the students,” said Hill. “My Morehouse sons were amazing. I have no complaints. For me, it was a question of coming home and had nothing to do with Morehouse and everything to do with Temple.”

Dr. Shaun R. Harper, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said that Hill’s return to Temple is a major coup for the university.

“Marc Lamont Hill is incontestably one of the leading scholars of our generation,” said Harper. “Any university would be lucky to have him on its roster — his homecoming is a huge win for Temple.”

Jamal Eric Watson can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter @jamalericwatson.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Diverse Conversations: Diversity Should Be More Than a Buzzword Diversity is often spoken of as a goal of leadership in some of the country’s most prominent higher education institutions. However, paying lip service to the concept does not always translate into action. The problem is that, by failing to take acti...
Black Members of Congress Demand Probe of Nooses at American University WASHINGTON — The hanging of bananas from nooses with hateful messages at American University in Washington, apparently targeting the first Black woman to serve as the student body president, prompted members of Congress to call for federal civil righ...
Diverse Docket: Judge Tosses Bias Suit Against City College of S.F. A federal judge has dismissed a former student’s discrimination suit against the City College of San Francisco, finding insufficient evidence that a racially hostile environment existed and that the school failed to adequately resolve the problem. ...
University of Georgia Builds On Lessons Learned from Slave Cemetery In 2015, the University of Georgia broke ground on a planned expansion of Baldwin Hall, an academic building on campus. Baldwin Hall’s graceful neoclassical façade masks the fact that the building’s foundations rest on a burial ground that is nearly ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>