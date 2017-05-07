American University Student President Targeted with Online Harassment :

by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — American University in Washington is providing campus police officers to protect the student body president and her family now that she’s getting harassed online after enduring racist taunts earlier this week.

AU officials say a “White supremacist” wrote a post asking people to harass Taylor Dumpson. She’s the first Black woman to be elected as student body president at AU.

The message targeting Dumpson was discovered Thursday evening by the Anti-Defamation League, which alerted school officials.

The FBI is now involved, helping the university investigate what it calls a hate crime. On Monday, someone hung bananas with racist messages from nooses at various locations around campus.

Dumpson has denounced the taunts and said they provide an opportunity for honest conversations about race.