American University Student President Targeted with Online Harassment - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Campus Climate,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

American University Student President Targeted with Online Harassment

May 7, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — American University in Washington is providing campus police officers to protect the student body president and her family now that she’s getting harassed online after enduring racist taunts earlier this week.

AU officials say a “White supremacist” wrote a post asking people to harass Taylor Dumpson. She’s the first Black woman to be elected as student body president at AU.

The message targeting Dumpson was discovered Thursday evening by the Anti-Defamation League, which alerted school officials.

The FBI is now involved, helping the university investigate what it calls a hate crime. On Monday, someone hung bananas with racist messages from nooses at various locations around campus.

Dumpson has denounced the taunts and said they provide an opportunity for honest conversations about race.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Diverse Conversations: How Can We Increase Minority Graduation Rates? Many schools focus on recruiting a diverse student body. But, once the students arrive on campus, not every institution spends a significant amount of time on retention. Neglecting retention strategies means that fewer students ultimately graduate fr...
Guillermo: HBCU Funding Latest Target of White House Threats to Diversity If you’re still scratching your head on how President Trump and 217 members of the House of Representatives could gather jubilantly  about the vote to repeal Obamacare without reading the actual bill or getting non-partisan analysis from the Congress...
Indiana School Faces Backlash over Trump ‘Resistance’ Class INDIANAPOLIS — A private college in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana is facing backlash after offering a “Trumpism & U.S. Democracy” course that described the president in class materials as a purveyor of “sexism, white supremacy...
Top Court Upholds Death Sentence for Rape that Shocked India NEW DELHI — India’s top court on Friday upheld the death sentences of four men who were convicted in the fatal gang-rape and torture of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in the Indian capital nearly five years ago. The court held that ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>