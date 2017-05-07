Sorority Ousts 25 Members at University of Nebraska - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,More headlines,Women |

Sorority Ousts 25 Members at University of Nebraska

May 7, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the national sorority office began an investigation in February after university officials raised concerns about a student taken to a hospital over an incident with alcohol.

Individual interviews were held with members of the local chapter. It had been on probation during the fall 2016 semester because of allegations that underage members drank alcohol on the day students accepted invitations to join their fraternities or sororities.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the ousters are examples “of the executive and local boards holding their chapter accountable.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Indiana School Faces Backlash over Trump ‘Resistance’ Class INDIANAPOLIS — A private college in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana is facing backlash after offering a “Trumpism & U.S. Democracy” course that described the president in class materials as a purveyor of “sexism, white supremacy...
Top Court Upholds Death Sentence for Rape that Shocked India NEW DELHI — India’s top court on Friday upheld the death sentences of four men who were convicted in the fatal gang-rape and torture of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in the Indian capital nearly five years ago. The court held that ...
Judge: UNC Does Not Have to Provide Sexual Assault Findings CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A judge says the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill does not have to release the names of students and employees that its administrative procedures determined were responsible for sex offenses. Local media outlets repo...
American University Student President Targeted with Online Harassment WASHINGTON — American University in Washington is providing campus police officers to protect the student body president and her family now that she’s getting harassed online after enduring racist taunts earlier this week. AU officials say a “Whit...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>