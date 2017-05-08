Noose Found Hanging at Kansas State University Campus - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

Noose Found Hanging at Kansas State University Campus

May 8, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — State police are investigating the hanging of a noose at Kansas State University – another apparent racist attack on campus.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the university’s Office of Institutional Equity was notified Friday that the noose was hanging from a tree near King Hall on the Manhattan campus. The department fosters inclusiveness and equal opportunity.

University spokesman Jeff Morris says he doesn’t know what motivated the hanging of the noose.

The Kansas State Police Department has removed the noose.

An anti-Semitic sign was posted on campus in April during Holocaust Remembrance Day. University President Richard Myers said the school also found signs denouncing Black people.

Kansas State University last year distanced itself from a photo tagged to the school’s website showing two women in blackface, saying neither was enrolled as a student.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Eight Steps to Establish Support Systems for Undocumented Students For students who arrived in the U.S. before their 16th birthday, the federal program that provides benefits to undocumented young people has been invaluable. But the program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), has faced uncertainty since ...
Woo Ushering in New Era at Sweet Briar College Everyone likes a comeback story, and Sweet Briar College’s is particularly heartwarming. Yet the story is not over, even as the college prepares to begin a new chapter in its 116-year history with the arrival of its 12th president, Dr. Meredith Woo. ...
Cedarville University Could be 1st in Ohio to Allow Concealed Weapons CEDARVILLE, Ohio — A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus. The proposal at Cedarville University would allow faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons. The Dayton Dai...
Christie Signs Bill Inspired by ‘Snooki’ to Cap Speaker Fees TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday signed legislation inspired by former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that limits how much state universities can pay speakers. The new law puts a $10,000 cap on the amount of st...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>