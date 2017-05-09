Trump’s Daughter Tiffany to Attend Georgetown Law School - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,Women |

Trump’s Daughter Tiffany to Attend Georgetown Law School

May 9, 2017 | :
Email




by Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Another Trump is going to Washington.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the president, will be enrolling at Georgetown University Law School this fall, according to her brother. Eric Trump, who revealed the school choice, received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown.

“Georgetown is an incredible school that has played a big role in my personal and professional development,” Eric Trump told The Associated Press on Monday. “I am so proud of Tiffany and all that she has accomplished. She is an amazing young woman, a great sister and has a remarkable future ahead of her.”

Georgetown’s law school is located just blocks from the White House.

Tiffany Trump, 23, is the daughter of President Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater, earlier this year.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about Tiffany Trump’s choice of a law school.

Largely due to her studies, Tiffany Trump was a relatively rare sight during her father’s campaign. She did deliver a well-received speech at last summer’s Republican National Convention that attempted to humanize her father beyond his gruff, all-business exterior.

“For me, the measure of a parent is based on how they support and bolster you when you’re down,” she said then. “A few years ago, someone very dear to me passed away, and the first call I got, as I knew I would, came from my father.”

She also made a few appearances at rallies late in the campaign, particularly in Pennsylvania. She also attended the White House Easter Egg Roll last month, her father’s speech aboard a World War II aircraft carrier last week and has made multiple visits to Mar-a-Lago, her father’s coastal Florida estate.

Related:  1 Victim of Florida State University Shooting Paralyzed

Her arrival in Washington will make her the second Trump child to follow their father to the nation’s capital.

Tiffany’s sister Ivanka moved to Washington with her husband Jared Kushner earlier this year and have become two of the president’s most influential advisers. Trump’s two adult sons, Eric and Don Jr., remained in New York where they oversee their father’s business empire.

And Trump’s youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, has been living in New York with his mother, first lady Melania Trump. The White House said the two of them would move to Washington after the completion of the school year, but have not offered any details.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Santa Fe University Begins its Layoffs, 176 Students to Stay SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has laid off 15 staff workers as it prepares to close. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that more cuts are expected in the coming weeks. The university will shut down in spring 201...
Florida May Restore College Aid Lost During Great Recession TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly a decade after the Great Recession, Florida may finally restore one of its main programs that aids students headed to college. The state Legislature late Monday approved an overhaul of the state’s higher education system...
Frat Member Told 911: ‘We Have a Friend Who’s Unconscious’ HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Penn State University fraternity member calmly told a dispatcher “we have a friend who’s unconscious” as he summoned help in February for a pledge who would soon be declared dead of a traumatic brain injury, according to a 911 tap...
Woo Ushering in New Era at Sweet Briar College Everyone likes a comeback story, and Sweet Briar College’s is particularly heartwarming. Yet the story is not over, even as the college prepares to begin a new chapter in its 116-year history with the arrival of its 12th president, Dr. Meredith Woo. ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>