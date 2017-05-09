Santa Fe University Begins its Layoffs, 176 Students to Stay :

by Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has laid off 15 staff workers as it prepares to close.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that more cuts are expected in the coming weeks. The university will shut down in spring 2018.

A university spokeswoman says 176 juniors, 79 percent of the class, will return next year to be the university’s final graduating students.

The college’s leaders had announced in April they were shutting down the school because of declining enrollment, financial challenges and a failed plan to sell the business to the Singapore-based Raffles Education.

Santa Fe bought the College of Santa Fe campus for about $20 million in 2010 and leased most of it to a Laureate-affiliated group called Santa Fe Higher Education LLC.