Holy Cross College Administrator Loses Job Over Errant Email :

by Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Holy Cross College administrator is out of his job just days after mistakenly sending an email to students describing dismal finances for the northern Indiana school.

Holy Cross interim President Rev. David Tyson said in a Monday email to students and employees that Kelly Jordan was no longer a college employee. Kelly had been the South Bend school’s vice president for student affairs.

The South Bend Tribune reports Jordan’s email sent Friday said he feared “closing down the College” this coming school year. Tyson called Jordan’s email “one person’s opinion” and said he’s working on “a robust plan” for the school’s future.

Jordan is among four top administrators who’ve recently left the 500-student Roman Catholic liberal arts college, including Brother John Paige who left as president in April.