University of Illinois Plans $60M Faculty Recruiting Effort - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

University of Illinois Plans $60M Faculty Recruiting Effort

May 11, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois System has launched a three-year, $60 million initiative to recruit top faculty to its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

University President Tim Killeen announced the effort Thursday, The News-Gazette reported. Killeen says the objective is to bring in tenured, high-achieving faculty in a broad range of academic disciplines.

“We must — and shall — remain a magnet for stellar academic talent, and this new effort reconfirms our long-standing commitment to continued excellence for the University of Illinois System,” he said.
The plan is dubbed the President’s Distinguished Faculty Recruitment Program. Under the program, $10 million would be committed from the university system to recruitment efforts each year, matched by each of the three campuses.

The goal is to hire 10 to 15 new faculty members each year, or 45 over three years. The funds would go toward recruiting packages for professors to equip research labs, pay for office space or hire graduate students rather than pay their salaries.

The university has become a popular recruiting ground for colleges hoping to hire top faculty amid pension uncertainties, a state budget crisis and minimal raises.

University spokesman Tom Hardy said the initiative is meant to keep the schools competitive and counter efforts by other universities to lure its top faculty to their campuses.

“(Killeen) wanted to send signals that we’re open for business, we’re looking for excellence in faculty, those that we have and those we can hire away from other places,” Hardy said.

University officials said the program is contingent on full state funding for the system in fiscal 2018.

Related:  Free Speech Suit Targets Student Code at Ohio University
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Texas Senate Votes to Bar College ‘Free Speech Zones’ AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate has given preliminary approval to barring universities from establishing so-called “free speech zones” which are sometimes used to confine demonstrations to certain areas of campus. Supporters of the ban say using ...
Report: Minnesota Athletics Official Broke Harassment Policy MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has launched an investigation into a leak of confidential information regarding the latest in a long line of sexual harassment allegations to be leveled against the school’s athletic depart...
Civil Rights Should be Part of UNC’s Mission, Speakers Say CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A campus that protects a statue honoring White supremacy in the Civil War should balance that support by continuing to train law students who will fight social injustice, the head of the school’s Center for Civil Rights told a pan...
Groups, Students at Odds Over University Free Speech Bill MADISON, Wis. — A Republican plan to punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses ran into opposition Thursday at its first public airing in the Legislature, with critics saying it impedes the very thing it seeks to protect. The Ass...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>