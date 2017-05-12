62-Year-Old Grandmother Graduates From College: ‘Dreams Can Still Be Realized’ - Higher Education


News Round up

62-Year-Old Grandmother Graduates From College: ‘Dreams Can Still Be Realized’

May 12, 2017 | :
Elaine Jones-Scott

📸: Elaine Jones-Scott

A 62-year-old grandmother shared the inspirational story of how she earned her college degree on “Good Morning America” today, saying, “I hope to inspire people that their dreams can still be realized.”

Elaine Jones-Scott is graduating today with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Counseling from Chicago State University.

“The emotions are just overwhelming right now. I am just excited and just elated to be standing here before you,” Jones-Scott told ABC News’ Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” just hours before her commencement ceremony. “I am overcome with emotion from trying to not have my makeup running down my face. It’s just the power of one and I know that you know about the power of one. Just keeping your hands in God’s unchanging hand.”

Read the full story here.

