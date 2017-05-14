Groups, Students at Odds Over University Free Speech Bill - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,More headlines,News Round up |

Groups, Students at Odds Over University Free Speech Bill

May 14, 2017 | :
Email




by Cara Lobardo, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican plan to punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses ran into opposition Thursday at its first public airing in the Legislature, with critics saying it impedes the very thing it seeks to protect.

The Assembly’s higher education committee held a hearing on the proposal backed by Rep. Jesse Kremer, Speaker Robin Vos and other Republicans. The measure calls for University of Wisconsin System officials to suspend or expel students who engage twice in “violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, obscene, unreasonably loud, or other disorderly conduct that interferes with the free expression of others.”

Kremer told The Associated Press last week that he planned to pare down the bill to consider only violence or disorderly conduct, after critics said it was too vague to pass constitutional muster. Kremer appeared to back away from those plans during the hearing, saying he’d alter the bill “if need be.” But he wrote on Twitter hours later that he will amend the bill.

“I stick to my word and, as promised, there will be an amendment,” he said.

Free speech has become a contentious issue at campuses around the U.S. Conservative firebrands such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter have had appearances in Wisconsin and across the country derailed or canceled due to scores of students protesting what they say is hate speech. Republicans say attacks on the right to speak freely – no matter the message – have reached critical levels requiring intervention.

Kremer said the legislation isn’t intended to promote speech that some people find “hateful, vile and disgusting.” But he said just because some people find it to be so doesn’t mean it should be censored.

Related:  Kentucky State Presidential Search Accompanied by Controversy

But opponents rejected Kremer’s reasoning.

“Far from protecting free speech, this bill would interfere with it,” said Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the liberal Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Savion Castro, a UW-Madison senior who works for the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, said there’s a difference between hosting a conservative speaker like Vos — whom he would welcome — and people like the author Charles Murray who argue that White men are genetically superior.

UW-Madison College Republicans Chair Jake Lubenow praised the measure, saying it would address the speech suppression that conservative organizations face when inviting speakers who don’t subscribe to Madison’s liberal values.

The University of Wisconsin System hasn’t taken a formal position on the legislation. But the system president’s chief of staff, Jessica Tormey, said the bill in its current form is too broad and could make the system a target for additional lawsuits.

The legislation is based on a model proposal from the Goldwater Institute, a conservative Arizona think tank behind similar plans in at least five other states. Colorado already passed a law.

Other Republican lawmakers — Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Adam Jarchow — plan to introduce their own campus speech bill. It would also apply to the state’s technical colleges and would go as far as prohibiting students from organizing protests that could dissuade speakers from visiting.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Seizure of Kansas Student Newspapers Shone Light on Dispute WICHITA, Kan. — A federal mediator is expected to hear arguments next month over a grievance stemming from a fray between administrators at Hutchinson Community College and student journalists and their suspended professor. The dispute resulted in...
Missouri S&T’s First Female Chancellor Wraps Up Duties ROLLA, Mo. — The first woman to lead the Missouri University of Science and Technology has worked to improve diversity at the Rolla school, although the student body remains male dominated as she prepares to leave. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch repo...
Tennessee Legislature Passes Free Tuition Program MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s new plan to allow older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge will serve as a model as more states consider similar policies, experts and school administrators said Frid...
University of New Hampshire Hit by Racism Claims DURHAM, N.H. — Some University of New Hampshire students say the school has failed to address currents of racism on campus and are demanding that it double the number of students and faculty of color, offer diversity training for all staff and amend ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>