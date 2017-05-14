Trustees Could Decide This Week on Jackson State President :

by Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi College Board trustees are still considering a new president for Jackson State University.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce said Friday that trustees could take action in a closed session after their monthly meeting Thursday.

Boyce says all three unnamed finalists discussed in a closed meeting Monday are still in the running. He says background information is being gathered about finalists.

The commissioner says the board hasn’t voted on a preferred choice or offered a contract. Trustees typically name one preferred candidate, who meets with campus groups before a final vote by trustees.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees intervened in finances, citing dwindling cash reserves. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige is interim president, but isn’t eligible for the permanent post.