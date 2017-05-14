Tennessee Legislature Passes Free Tuition Program - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Community Colleges,More headlines,News Round up,Political Issues |

Tennessee Legislature Passes Free Tuition Program

May 14, 2017 | :
Email




by Adrian Sainz, Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s new plan to allow older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge will serve as a model as more states consider similar policies, experts and school administrators said Friday.

The state General Assembly passed the bill pushed by Gov. Bill Haslam, who is expected to sign it into law. The tuition program is an extension of Haslam’s Tennessee Promise program that makes all new high school graduates eligible for free tuition at the state’s community colleges and technical schools.

The initiative is part of Haslam’s “Drive to 55” campaign to boost the percentage of Tennesseans with higher education degrees or certificates from the current 38 percent to 55 percent by 2025.

Experts predict states will study Tennessee’s plan and its progress and consider passing similar laws.

“This is sort of like a cold — everybody is catching it,” said Anthony P. Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. “This is being talked about all over the place.”

Carnevale said the free tuition plan is part of the long evolution of the idea that people should have a high school education plus at least a two-year community college degree to be able to find a good job. In the past, jobs that could be secured by those with only a high school education, such as farming and mining, were more prevalent, he said.

Now, the trend has turned to other modes of employment, such as hospitality, computer technicians, and nursing, hospital and health care jobs, that require education beyond high school, Carnevale said.

Related:  Grambling Reshuffles From Within

“People are saying that 14 is the new 12,” Carnevale said, referring to the 12 years in primary, middle and secondary education, plus two years in community college.

The plan is focused on adults who aren’t new high school graduates and who cite finances as the primary obstacle of returning to school, and that’s promising, said Angela Boatman, assistant professor of public policy and higher education at Vanderbilt University.

“All eyes will be on Tennessee to see if they are able to recruit larger numbers of adults back to college, or into college for the first time,” she said.

The program is expected to cost the state $11 million a year, paid for through lottery proceeds. Both full- and part-time students would be eligible to participate as early as fall 2018.

At Jackson State Community College, administrators are excited about the opportunity to expand on Tennessee Promise and serve more people seeking education in the state, said Brian Gann, vice president for student services.

Gann said it’s too early to say how the plan will affect enrollment. But he acknowledges that other states will be looking closely at how Tennessee’s community colleges handle the process.

“We do have the responsibility to share the best practices of what’s going on here,” Gann said. “We here at Jackson State and our fellow community college leaders are happy to talk with other states. We’re already doing that now.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Seizure of Kansas Student Newspapers Shone Light on Dispute WICHITA, Kan. — A federal mediator is expected to hear arguments next month over a grievance stemming from a fray between administrators at Hutchinson Community College and student journalists and their suspended professor. The dispute resulted in...
Missouri S&T’s First Female Chancellor Wraps Up Duties ROLLA, Mo. — The first woman to lead the Missouri University of Science and Technology has worked to improve diversity at the Rolla school, although the student body remains male dominated as she prepares to leave. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch repo...
University of New Hampshire Hit by Racism Claims DURHAM, N.H. — Some University of New Hampshire students say the school has failed to address currents of racism on campus and are demanding that it double the number of students and faculty of color, offer diversity training for all staff and amend ...
37 employees, 5 Programs Get Axed at University of Wyoming LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming will lay off 37 employees next week as the state’s only public, four-year university cuts costs to account for reduced state aid. The jobs to be cut are all non-faculty staff positions. They come after the...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>