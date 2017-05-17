South Florida State College :

South Florida State College was established in 1965 and began offering classes a year later. Today, SFSC serves over 19,000 residents and offers associate degrees in more than 60 fields of study. The college also offers 13 bachelor’s degree programs and three master’s degree programs through eight other colleges and universities. “It is a high honor to serve the students, faculty and staff at South Florida State College. This outstanding institution has been meeting the higher educational needs of Hardee, DeSoto and Highlands counties for over 50 years. The support we receive from our community is unprecedented. That support translates directly to our students through the curriculum, delivered by a committed team of highly skilled faculty who believe in the instructional mission of our college.”

— Dr. Robert Garza

President, Mountain View College