2017 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges

The decision by the students to show resistance was solidified. They could not straddle the fence. The Trump administration is quickly forcing people to choose sides.
It appears that racism has no boundaries. It rears its distasteful head in too many places and spaces that we hold dear to us.
The last time a White cornerback started in an NFL game was in the 2003 season. Let’s unpack some potential reasons for this and what lessons can potentially be applied to higher ed.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx said society should not look down on Career and Technical Education and the federal government should encourage states and local school districts to do more to provide innovative programs that prepare students for technical careers.
LANSING, Mich. — High school graduates from Flint could qualify for college scholarships under legislation that would make the city eligible for a Promise Zone. The Senate approved the bill 35-2 Tuesday. It goes to the House, where a similar measure died last year in a committee whose chairman has since left the Legislature due […]
Students on strike in the University of Puerto Rico system have settled in for the long haul as the island struggles to come to a resolution regarding its massive debt crisis.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday she might have to scale back her plan to provide two years of free tuition at public colleges. A larger-than-expected revenue shortfall disclosed by state fiscal officials last week has complicated final negotiations between the Democratic governor and state legislators writing the budget for the fiscal year […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s new plan to allow older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge will serve as a model as more states consider similar policies, experts and school administrators said Friday. The state General Assembly passed the bill pushed by Gov. Bill Haslam, who is expected […]
SANBORN, N.Y. — A New York community college president who was recorded disparaging an alleged victim of sexual assault has retired, just before a vote to consider firing him. Niagara County Community College says James Klyczek notified the board of trustees of his retirement shortly before a special meeting Wednesday evening in which the trustees […]
Now completing her 50th year at San Francisco State University, Dr. Anita Silvers is a nationally prominent champion of disability rights.
MINNEAPOLIS — When she was 6 or 7, Mona Minkara’s eyesight began to fade. Eventually diagnosed with macular degeneration and cone rod dystrophy, the post-doctoral research fellow in the University of Minnesota’s chemistry department is now working to create a STEM curriculum for blind children in developing countries, the Minnesota Daily reported. Minkara, is creating […]
An Illinois community college did not violate the religious rights of a student excluded from its paramedic program for refusing to be vaccinated, an appeals panel has ruled.
Puerto Rico’s fiscal control board is proposing to cut the university system’s budget by nearly half by 2021. As a result, the stakes are higher than ever for UPR’s future.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government remained defiant Saturday over the possible closure of Budapest-based Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros. The issue was on the agenda during Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting in Brussels with leaders of the European People’s Party, of which his Fidesz party is a member. The EPP was […]
BRUSSELS — Hungary’s prime minister on Wednesday dismissed concerns about his country’s new higher education law after the European Union launched legal action amid fears the legislation is aimed at shutting down a university founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros. While insisting that Hungary remains committed to the European project, Viktor Orban also launched a […]
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has launched an investigation into a leak of confidential information regarding the latest in a long line of sexual harassment allegations to be leveled against the school’s athletic department. Regent Chairman Dean Johnson said a closed-door meeting was held on Thursday, one day after a television […]
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A proposal to establish sports education colleges for Saudi women failed to win enough votes in the kingdom’s top advisory body, a council member who drafted the plan said Wednesday. The proposal needed 76 out of 150 votes in the Shura Council, but fell three votes short. It called for […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson was dismissed from the team Friday hours after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in an alleged rape earlier this month. Robertson, 19, is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her apartment the night of April 8 in Meridian […]
Dr. Vincent Intondi not only propels meaningful discussion in the classroom, but he also creates space on campus for thoughtful conversation and solidarity.
Dr. Darlene Clark Hine — known in the academy as the dean of African-American women’s history — is retiring from her endowed professorship at Northwestern University.
Just look at what President Trump is doing to HBCUs, and maybe all programs based on race, ethnicity, or gender.
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming officials are opening a center for Native American students that they hope will help with student recruitment and retention. The Laramie Boomerang reports that UW Vice President of Student Affairs Sara Axelson told the UW Board of Trustees on Friday that Native American student retention for fall 2015-2016 was […]
Educators and stakeholders of two-year institutions shared best practices, along with new and different ways to teach, stimulate learning and enhance the community college experience at last week’s League for Innovation.
Dr. Mique’l Dangeli, selected by Diverse as a member of the 2017 Class of Emerging Scholars, is not only a dedicated scholar of Northwest Coast culture and art; she also is an avid practitioner.
Sweet Briar College prepares to begin a new chapter in its 116-year history with the arrival of its 12th president, Dr. Meredith Woo.
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Hmong-American undergraduates is pushing administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to hire more faculty who study the ethnic group and to launch a program through which students can earn a certificate in Hmong-American studies. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that several students of Southeast Asian descent formed the Hmong-American […]
The Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education conference has increasingly become a venue for undergraduate and graduate students to find common ground in their educational and life journeys.
WASHINGTON — Despite rising national graduation rates, low-income and minority students continue to lag behind their peers in finishing high school, according to a study released Wednesday. While the national graduation rate for the year 2015 was 83.2 percent, it was only 77.8 percent for Hispanic students and 74.6 for Black students, said the […]
MONTREAT, N.C. — A private North Carolina Christian college is insisting that its faculty and staff sign a document that opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. One faculty member says she and eight of her colleagues have refused to sign it and are leaving the school. News media outlets report that part of Montreat College’s “Community […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has added a replacement year to contracts for North Carolina venues that lost championships when the league relocated events due to a law limiting protections against LGBT people. The ACC had pulled 10 neutral-site championships for the 2016-17 season. The state passed a compromise bill to roll back […]
MADISON, Wis. — Two transgender University of Wisconsin employees are suing the state’s insurance board and the UW System after it stopped covering sex reassignment procedures. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Wisconsin on Friday filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of anthropology graduate student Alina Boyden and cancer researcher Shannon Andrews. […]
CLEVELAND — Officials with Case Western Reserve University say the Ohio school’s new graduate program in military ethics is the first of its kind in the country. Cleveland.com reports the Master of Arts in Military Ethics program allows students to earn a specialized degree that would prepare them for careers in military ethics, law, foreign […]
According to a 2015 study, approximately 25 percent of the nation’s 105 HBCUs feature at least a 20 percent non-Black student population. White veterans’ numbers are growing thanks to the post-Sept. 11 G.I. Bill.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday made Richard Myers, a retired four-star general and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, president at Kansas State University, promoting him after he served as interim president since April. The regents voted unanimously to promote Myers to president of the land-grant university in Manhattan, which […]
ROLLA, Mo. — The first woman to lead the Missouri University of Science and Technology has worked to improve diversity at the Rolla school, although the student body remains male dominated as she prepares to leave. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that S&T Chancellor Cheryl Schrader is wrapping up her duties this month at the […]
How time flies. Watching Cynthia Diaz at this year’s Centro Guerrero convocation at the University of Arizona brought back memories of when I first saw her.
Will there be a resurgence of for-profit colleges?
