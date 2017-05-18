Search for New Jackson State President Continues :

by Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Trustees are still looking for a new president for Jackson State University.

After hours of closed debate Thursday, College Board President C.D. Smith said trustees haven’t reached a consensus, and are now broadening their search beyond the three unnamed finalists they have been considering. Smith says it’s wrong to say the search is being reopened because the board could always consider additional names.

Jackson State National Alumni Association President Yolanda Owens released a letter Wednesday saying that eight JSU representatives involved in the search all backed one finalist.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce says trustees will meet again to discuss presidential candidates before their scheduled June meeting, but no date has been set.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees cited dwindling cash reserves.