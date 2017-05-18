Search for New Jackson State President Continues - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Search for New Jackson State President Continues

May 18, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Trustees are still looking for a new president for Jackson State University.

After hours of closed debate Thursday, College Board President C.D. Smith said trustees haven’t reached a consensus, and are now broadening their search beyond the three unnamed finalists they have been considering. Smith says it’s wrong to say the search is being reopened because the board could always consider additional names.

Jackson State National Alumni Association President Yolanda Owens released a letter Wednesday saying that eight JSU representatives involved in the search all backed one finalist.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce says trustees will meet again to discuss presidential candidates before their scheduled June meeting, but no date has been set.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees cited dwindling cash reserves.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 LGBTQ Group at Fordham Says No to Chick-fil-A Fordham University—one of America’s oldest Jesuit institutions—has rejected a proposal to build a Chick-fil-A in the school’s Ram Café located on its sprawling New York campus. The decision came amid widespread protests by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ...
Advocates: Utah Sexual Assault Bill Could Harm Victims   SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state representative is proposing legislation to require that Utah colleges give immunity to sexual assault victims for conduct code violations related to alcohol and drugs and allow school officials to report ...
Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews   HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.” Pierson College Dean June Chu issued a publ...
Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech OUTH BEND, Ind. — A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech. Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>