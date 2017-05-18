Israeli University Department Criticized for Nixing Anthem - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,International,More headlines,News Round up,Religion |

Israeli University Department Criticized for Nixing Anthem

May 18, 2017 | :
Email




by Ilan Benzion, Associated Press

JERUSALEM  — An Israeli university department’s decision not to play the national anthem at a graduation ceremony on Thursday has sparked outrage from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

A Hebrew University of Jerusalem spokesman confirmed an Army Radio report that the Humanities Faculty will not play the anthem at the event “out of consideration” for Arab participants and said there was no requirement to do so.

“Hatikvah” (“The Hope”) was made the official state anthem in 2004, but Israel’s Arab minority feels excluded by its emphasis on Jewish historic aspirations for statehood.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision “shameful,” adding that it “strengthens” his resolve to pass a controversial bill entrenching the state’s Jewish identity.

Considered a flagship of Israeli academia, Hebrew University is a public institution that receives government funding. A similar move by the school last year drew protest by faculty member and students.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said he spoke with the university’s president, and informed him that as a public institution, it ought to honor the state that stands behind it.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that as an alumnus he was “shocked,” and called on the university “to change this peculiar decision.”

Center-left Zionist Union party lawmaker Tzipi Livni, a member of the opposition, called it “a mistake” that plays into the hands of right-wing radicals.

The university rebuffed the criticism, saying there was no legal requirement to play the national anthem at academic functions.

“At official state ceremonies at the Hebrew University, the national anthem is played as usual,” the university said in a statement. “At academic ceremonies there is no obligation to play the anthem.”

Related:  Exclusive: Iowa Student Loan Won't Offer Private Loans
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 LGBTQ Group at Fordham Says No to Chick-fil-A Fordham University—one of America’s oldest Jesuit institutions—has rejected a proposal to build a Chick-fil-A in the school’s Ram Café located on its sprawling New York campus. The decision came amid widespread protests by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ...
Advocates: Utah Sexual Assault Bill Could Harm Victims   SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state representative is proposing legislation to require that Utah colleges give immunity to sexual assault victims for conduct code violations related to alcohol and drugs and allow school officials to report ...
Yale Dean Placed on Leave Over Offensive Yelp Reviews   HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.” Pierson College Dean June Chu issued a publ...
Some Notre Dame Students Plan to Walk Out During Pence Speech OUTH BEND, Ind. — A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech. Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>