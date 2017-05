MARTHA SAUNDERS MARTHA SAUNDERS has been named the sixth president of the University of West Florida (UWF). She was director of the university honors program and dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at UWF. She received a doctorate in communication theory and r...

EDWARD B. MONTGOMERY EDWARD B. MONTGOMERY will take over as Western Michigan University’s ninth president in August. A labor economist, Montgomery has held posts with the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He is a dean and professor of economics...

NAVEED ZAMAN NAVEED ZAMAN has been named dean of West Virginia State University. Zaman had been serving as interim dean of the college since 2015. Zaman earned a bachelor’s from the University of the Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan, a master's from Quaidi-Azam Univers...