Current Head of Mississippi Valley is Pick for Jackson State :

by Jeff Amy, Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — The College Board is choosing the head of Mississippi Valley State University as its preferred candidate to lead Jackson State University.

Trustee C.D. Smith announced the choice Monday.

William Bynum Jr. became president of Mississippi Valley, the smallest of Mississippi’s eight public universities, in 2013.

He will meet with members of the Jackson State community on May 31, with a vote by trustees to follow.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce says trustees interviewed eight candidates.

Jackson State alumni and others had voiced concern that trustees would choose someone unacceptable to campus constituencies.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees intervened in finances, citing dwindling cash reserves. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige is interim president, but wasn’t eligible for the permanent post.