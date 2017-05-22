Current Head of Mississippi Valley is Pick for Jackson State - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Current Head of Mississippi Valley is Pick for Jackson State

May 22, 2017 | :
Email




by Jeff Amy, Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — The College Board is choosing the head of Mississippi Valley State University as its preferred candidate to lead Jackson State University.

Trustee C.D. Smith announced the choice Monday.

William Bynum Jr. became president of Mississippi Valley, the smallest of Mississippi’s eight public universities, in 2013.

He will meet with members of the Jackson State community on May 31, with a vote by trustees to follow.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce says trustees interviewed eight candidates.

Jackson State alumni and others had voiced concern that trustees would choose someone unacceptable to campus constituencies.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees intervened in finances, citing dwindling cash reserves. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige is interim president, but wasn’t eligible for the permanent post.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Carleton College Suspends 13 Over Hazing; Assault Alleged NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Officials at a small private college say they suspended 13 students over hazing at an initiation into a secret social club that involved extreme alcohol consumption, and police are investigating a reported sexual assault that foll...
Film Producer, Parents Donate $25M to St. Lawrence University CANTON, N.Y. — A private college in northern New York has received a $25 million donation from an award-winning film producer and her parents. Officials at St. Lawrence University in Canton announced over the weekend that it has received the large...
Swygert: Loan Servicing Change Could Rock HBCUs WASHINGTON — Colleges and universities with a high percentage of students who fund their educations with college loans may face tougher challenges in the years ahead based on proposed changes in the federal regulations that govern student loan servic...
Department of Education Seeking Single Servicer for Student Loans The Department of Education announced Friday that it would offer a contract to a single servicer to administer federal student loans. Currently, ED contracts with four different servicers to manage its $1.2 trillion student loan portfolio. Educat...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>