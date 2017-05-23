SUNY Provost Set to be New University of Missouri Chancellor - Higher Education


Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

SUNY Provost Set to be New University of Missouri Chancellor

May 23, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System is set to hire the provost and executive vice chancellor at the State University of New York to run its flagship campus in Columbia, two years after the previous chancellor resigned amid protests over racial concerns on campus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing multiple sources it didn’t identify, reports that Alexander Cartwright will be the next chancellor of the Columbia campus. The Board of Curators for the four-campus University of Missouri system is expected to finalize Cartwright’s hiring Tuesday and he is expected to be formally introduced on campus Wednesday.

Among Cartwright’s duties in his role at SUNY’s 64-campus system has been overseeing policies pertaining to diversity and inclusion.

A SUNY spokeswoman declined to comment to The Associated Press. Spokesmen for the University of Missouri System and the Columbia campus didn’t immediately reply to phone messages.

