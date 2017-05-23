CU President to Review Ex-coach’s Domestic Assault Handling :

by Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado President Bruce Benson will have the final say on how to handle university officials’ failure to report claims of domestic violence against a former assistant football coach.

The Daily Camera reports the university’s Board of Regents had decided the president should make the decision on Monday after a seven-hour executive session.

The university had hired outside attorneys to investigate whether some of its own officials violated campus policies by failing to report claims against former coach Joe Thumpkin. The attorneys had focused their investigation on Chancellor Phil DiStefano, Athletic Director Rick George and football coach Mike MacIntyre.

Tumpkin had been charged in January with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Tumpkin resigned on Jan. 27.