Lincoln University Plans to Cut 48 Jobs, Reduce Salaries :

by Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lincoln University in Jefferson City plans to cut 48 jobs and reduce salaries as it tries to respond to a budget deficit.

The school, which is facing a $3.8 million deficit in its fiscal 2018 budget, announced Monday that 32.5 staff and 15.5 faculty positions will be cut.

KRCG reports a statement from the school said the jobs services it provides to students will continue knowing that the workforce is already stretched too thin.

The university also will reduce salaries, with employees campus-wide taking a .5 percent pay cut, effective at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Other cost-saving measures will include eliminating a network administration and programming contract, non-renewal of a recruitment software contract, delaying property purchases and restructuring academic advising.