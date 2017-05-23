UMaine System Appoints President of Presque Isle Campus - Higher Education


UMaine System Appoints President of Presque Isle Campus

May 23, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine  — The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Raymond Rice as the president of the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Rice joined the university’s faculty 20 years ago and began serving as interim president and provost last July. The university system says he will continue to serve as the provost.

System chancellor James H. Page says the trustees made the rare step of issuing a search waiver to appoint Rice as the president. The trustees did so at Page’s recommendation.

Trustees also agreed on a reorganization plan for the Presque Isle campus on Sunday. The school is getting rid of two positions in order to save nearly half a million over five years, and it’s combining two of its three colleges.

