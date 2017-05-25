Middleton Named Interim President of Lincoln University :

by Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The former interim president of the University of Missouri system will take on the same role at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

Lincoln University’s governing board announced Thursday that Mike Middleton will start next Thursday as the interim president at Lincoln until a permanent successor to Kevin Rome is named. After four years at Lincoln, Rome announced in March that he will become president of Fisk University in Nashville as of July 1.

Middleton took over as interim head of the four-campus University of Missouri system in November 2015 after Tim Wolfe abruptly resigned amid student-led protests on the Columbia campus over the administration’s handling of racial complaints.

Mun Choi was named that university system’s permanent president last November.