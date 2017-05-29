Maryland Bill Restricting Crime-record Use in School Admission Vetoed :

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill on Friday that would stop public colleges from using information about a student’s criminal history to automatically restrict a student’s admission.

Hogan said he supports policies that recognize people have potential, despite criminal histories. However, the governor said he believes the bill jeopardizes student safety by dictating how and when schools can ask about and use information about criminal histories.

“Our laws must balance the opportunities for second chances with our most important duty of ensuring public safety,” Hogan wrote in his veto letter.

The bill passed by comfortable margins in each chamber of the General Assembly, which could try to override the governor’s veto next year.