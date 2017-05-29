Maryland Bill Restricting Crime-record Use in School Admission Vetoed - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

Maryland Bill Restricting Crime-record Use in School Admission Vetoed

May 29, 2017 | :
Email




ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill on Friday that would stop public colleges from using information about a student’s criminal history to automatically restrict a student’s admission.

Hogan said he supports policies that recognize people have potential, despite criminal histories. However, the governor said he believes the bill jeopardizes student safety by dictating how and when schools can ask about and use information about criminal histories.

“Our laws must balance the opportunities for second chances with our most important duty of ensuring public safety,” Hogan wrote in his veto letter.

The bill passed by comfortable margins in each chamber of the General Assembly, which could try to override the governor’s veto next year.

 

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Advocates View HBCUs Future Warily   Many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) still are in the process of rebuilding their student base after a precipitous decline in enrollments that began with a change in how the Parent PLUS loans were granted, and others fa...
Eastern Illinois University Waives Application Fee CHARLESTON, Ill. — An Illinois university is taking aggressive measures to recruit new high school students to its campus. Eastern Illinois University announced Thursday that it will open its application process next week for the fall 2018 semeste...
University of Alaska Fairbanks Finds Permanent Chancellor FAIRBANKS, Alaska — After nearly two years, the University of Alaska Fairbanks has found a permanent replacement for its chancellor. UA President Jim Johnsen announced in a letter Thursday that Dan White, the university’s vice president for academ...
Trump Budget Draws Ire, Concern from Minority Communities WASHINGTON — Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump’s proposed budget answers the question he famously posed to Black Americans during his campaign: “What the hell do you have to lose?” His $4.1 trillion spending plan for th...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>