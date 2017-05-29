Advocates View HBCUs Future Warily - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Current News 1,Diversity,Subfeature |

Advocates View HBCUs Future Warily

May 29, 2017 | :
Email




by Ya-Marie Sesay

 

Many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) still are in the process of rebuilding their student base after a precipitous decline in enrollments that began with a change in how the Parent PLUS loans were granted, and others face budgetary distresses that threaten their survival.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), struck a somber note Friday at a panel, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities and The Road Ahead,” at the American Enterprise Institute.

“We are hopeful, but not optimistic,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that for HBCUs to ensure their survival in the upcoming years, they must be “critical, not destructively critical, but constructively critical.” He suggested that HBCUs and their advocates need to begin planning what the institutions need to look like 50 years from now, to ensure they are keeping up with the constant changes in the generations to come.

Lezli Baskerville, president of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), however, stressed the strengths that HBCUs bring to the table. Baskerville said to grow HBCUs’ funding, and support we must “change the narrative” of the purpose of HBCUs from the past to the present.

“The reality is as long as we define ourselves as small and underfunded and failing, and for first-generation, low-income [students], people will not be inspired and not invest in us,” said Baskerville. “We are diverse; America cannot realize any of its goals, or excellence, and diversity in the workforce, for justice, for leadership at the helms of multinational corporations without thriving, diverse HBCUs.”

One area of concern is the rising cost of tuition and its impact on students. In a conversation after the panel, Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), told Diverse that UNCF is closely watching changes to the Pell Grant program.

With the new administration, there has been a renewed conversation around the future of HBCUs. Organizations in Washington that advocate for the HBCU community, such as TMCF, NAFEO, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) have been making their case to the White House that HBCUs could benefit from additional financial support from the federal government.

Advocates at the panel on Friday said that they needed to be proactive in educating the current administration on why certain programs are important. HBCUs benefit from the Capital Financing Improvement Act, which provides low-interest federally backed loans to HBCUs for the construction of buildings and facilities on their campuses.

In signing the 2017 omnibus spending bill, President Trump released a signing statement that questioned the constitutionality of the act.

“HBCUs are mission-based; they are not race-based; they are not ethnicity-based. They are not a suspect category,” said Baskerville.

Another area of concern that was brought up was the importance of ensuring that faculty members receive new learning within the subjects they teach, to ensure students are being prepared for the workforce. Lomax said UNCF is investing in externships for faculty, “allowing them to see what those companies want them to teach.” Panelists agreed that teachers must stay updated, so students are not behind when they enter the workforce. NAFEO has also established a faculty fellowship program that allows teachers to work in their field of study for one year.

Tougaloo College in Mississippi has a faculty development center and a partnership with other HBCUs in UNCF that offer continuous training for teachers.

“The faculty and students are really the core of our educational institutions,” said Tougaloo President Dr. Beverly Hogan.  “That is what we have to focus on every day. How do we keep them engaged? How do we keep them refreshed?”

Each panelist detailed plans for their organizations to increase the number of African-American students who attend HBCUs, to prepare students for the workforce and to stress the importance of HBCUs in today’s society.

 “They say they want to do a lot more for us, and we want to see them do it,” Lomax told Diverse in regards to plans with the White House. “We’re looking and withholding judgment.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Maryland Bill Restricting Crime-record Use in School Admission Vetoed ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill on Friday that would stop public colleges from using information about a student’s criminal history to automatically restrict a student’s admission. Hogan said he supports policies that reco...
Trump Budget Draws Ire, Concern from Minority Communities WASHINGTON — Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump’s proposed budget answers the question he famously posed to Black Americans during his campaign: “What the hell do you have to lose?” His $4.1 trillion spending plan for th...
Texas Might Increase Number of Community Colleges Offering Bachelor’s Degrees The Texas state legislature is considering expanding the number of community colleges that offer bachelor’s degrees in the state. Currently, three community colleges already offer a limited number of four-year degrees. Senate Bill 2118, if enacted...
Study: Reduced Community College Tuition Not Impacting 4-year Enrollment A steep drop in community college tuition typically sparks significant enrollment increases of recent high school graduates without diverting many of them from four-year, public institutions, suggesting the price cut makes higher education more attai...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/01/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/11/2017

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>