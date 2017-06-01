Carnegie Mellon President Stepping Down After 4 Years - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Carnegie Mellon President Stepping Down After 4 Years

June 1, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University’s president is stepping down after a little more than four years on the job.

Subra Suresh says he’s resigning his post as of June 30. In an open letter to the campus community, he wrote that he and his wife had “reflected on the long-term commitment” required to implement the school’s strategic plan, concluding that Carnegie Mellon needs a president who is “ready to make that extended commitment.”

The university plans to announce an interim president in the coming weeks.

Suresh came to Carnegie Mellon from the National Science Foundation, a federal government agency, where he served as director. Suresh was previously the dean of the school of engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Tuskegee Turns Again to Morris as Interim President The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Charlotte P. Morris to serve as the interim president of the institution beginning July 1, and will remain in the position until a successor is chosen for the position. Dr. Charlotte P. ...
63 Years after Brown, Segregated Schools Fight Takes Interesting Turn Brown vs Board of Education removed the barrier of denying people of color their right to an education, but 63 years later the fight to ensure that students attend a “good school” continues. “Segregation is real, segregation is limiting someone’s ...
Princeton Professor Cancels Lectures After Speech Leads to Threats TRENTON, N.J. — A Princeton University professor says she canceled lectures this week after receiving death threats following a commencement address in which she called President Donald Trump “a racist and sexist megalomaniac.” Keeanga-Yamahtta Ta...
Threat Closes Evergreen State College After Protests Over Race OLYMPIA, Wash. — A small college in Washington state closed abruptly Thursday in response to a threat following a recent series of protests that have drawn national attention to student allegations of racism on the progressive campus. It comes as ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>