Carnegie Mellon President Stepping Down After 4 Years :

by Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University’s president is stepping down after a little more than four years on the job.

Subra Suresh says he’s resigning his post as of June 30. In an open letter to the campus community, he wrote that he and his wife had “reflected on the long-term commitment” required to implement the school’s strategic plan, concluding that Carnegie Mellon needs a president who is “ready to make that extended commitment.”

The university plans to announce an interim president in the coming weeks.

Suresh came to Carnegie Mellon from the National Science Foundation, a federal government agency, where he served as director. Suresh was previously the dean of the school of engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.