Tuskegee Turns Again to Morris as Interim President - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Current News 2,Diversity,Subfeature,University Presidents,Women |

Tuskegee Turns Again to Morris as Interim President

June 1, 2017 | :
Email




by Monica Levitan

The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Charlotte P. Morris to serve as the interim president of the institution beginning July 1, and will remain in the position until a successor is chosen for the position.

Dr. Charlotte P. Morris

The tenure will mark the second time Morris has served as interim president at the historically Black institution. In 2010, she filled the role following the retirement of Dr. Benjamin F. Payton and became the first woman to lead the iconic institution founded by Dr. Booker T. Washington.

Morris’ latest appointment was made shortly after Tuskegee opted not to renew the contract of its most recent president, Dr. Brian L. Johnson, ending his term on June 30.

Johnson has been credited with developing a five-year strategic plan for Tuskegee, expanding its academic offerings and creating more student engagement and leadership opportunities for students.

Morris has been at Tuskegee for more than three decades and has most recently served as interim dean of its Andrew F. Brimmer College of Business and Information Science and professor of management.

“Thanks to the dedication and tenacity of our incredible faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, we will continue to build on the ‘Tuskegee Tradition,’” Morris said in a Tuskegee University press release. “I am as committed as ever to advancing our focus on students through excellence in academics, research, service and outreach.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 63 Years after Brown, Segregated Schools Fight Takes Interesting Turn Brown vs Board of Education removed the barrier of denying people of color their right to an education, but 63 years later the fight to ensure that students attend a “good school” continues. “Segregation is real, segregation is limiting someone’s ...
Carnegie Mellon President Stepping Down After 4 Years PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University’s president is stepping down after a little more than four years on the job. Subra Suresh says he's resigning his post as of June 30. In an open letter to the campus community, he wrote that he and his wife ...
Threat Closes Evergreen State College After Protests Over Race OLYMPIA, Wash. — A small college in Washington state closed abruptly Thursday in response to a threat following a recent series of protests that have drawn national attention to student allegations of racism on the progressive campus. It comes as ...
Muslim Activist Critical of Israel is Cheered at Graduation NEW YORK — A Muslim-American activist whose role as a commencement speaker had come under protest from critics opposing her stance on Israel was given a standing ovation by graduating students Thursday after she told them they must commit to demandin...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>