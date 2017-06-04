ACT Will Release Scores from Wrong Tests in Ohio - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

ACT Will Release Scores from Wrong Tests in Ohio

June 4, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 1,000 high school students in Ohio whose ACT college-entrance exams were invalidated by the tests’ provider will receive their scores after all.

ACT said Friday the tests will be scored and released and “deeply regrets” any inconvenience caused by the situation.

The state Department of Education had urged ACT to reconsider its earlier decision to invalidate incorrect test versions that ACT sent to 21 school districts that did testing April 19. ACT refused to score those versions, saying students could retake the test free in later national testing.

Some students would have missed college application deadlines because the next national testing dates aren’t until fall.

Ohio’s state superintendent of public instruction told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that the state commends ACT for “doing the right thing.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 BYU Professor Denied Spot in GOP Race for Chaffetz Seat SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has denied a Brigham Young University professor’s emergency request to be allowed to run in a packed Republican field to replace outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Chia-Chi Teng is teaching in China this summer. He tried to fil...
Chicago State University Spent $700K for Shelved Campus CHICAGO — A report shows that Chicago State University has spent $700,000 on a satellite campus on the city’s West Side that has been put on hold. The university has been hit hard by the budget impasse as well as declining enrollment and managemen...
Penn State Making Changes to Greek System After Pledge Death STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is making changes to its Greek system, including taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, following the February death of a pledge. The university’s board of trustees approved a s...
First Female and First Black President to Lead St. Petersburg College PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 30-year employee of St. Petersburg College rode an overwhelming tide of public support to be named the school’s first female and first black president. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 53-year-old Tonjua Williams was named rec...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>