BYU Professor Denied Spot in GOP Race for Chaffetz Seat

by Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has denied a Brigham Young University professor’s emergency request to be allowed to run in a packed Republican field to replace outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Chia-Chi Teng is teaching in China this summer. He tried to file to run in a special election via video conference before last week’s deadline. Officials denied Teng a spot in the GOP race, citing Utah law requiring candidates file in-person.

Teng sued, asking a judge overrule that and give him an extra week to gather voter signatures.

Judge Barry Lawrence denied Teng’s request Friday, ruling that Teng’s constitutional rights were not violated.

Teng’s lawyer Tim Conde told the Deseret News that he will talk with Teng about whether to appeal. He can still run as an unaffiliated candidate in November.

Teng unsuccessfully challenged Chaffetz last year.

