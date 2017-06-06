Krebs Named Executive Director of Modern Language Association - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Deans,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

Krebs Named Executive Director of Modern Language Association

June 6, 2017 | :
Email




by Diverse Staff

Paula Krebs, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, has been named the new executive director of the Modern Language Association.

Krebs, who starts on Aug. 1, was on the MLA Executive Council from January 2013 to January 2017. She was also a member of the association’s Nominating Committee (2009–10) and served on the executive committee of the Association of Departments of English (2003–05), the MLA’s organization for English department chairs.

“The MLA has been central to my professional life since I was a graduate student. I have long been involved in the work of the association as a volunteer and an elected representative, and I am honored and excited to be asked to lead this talented and dedicated staff,” said Krebs.

Krebs succeeds Rosemary Feal, who has served as MLA’s executive director since 2002 and announced her plans to step down from the position last year.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Ambar Sees Her Achievements as Paths to Empowering Others Dr. Carmen Ambar, named last week as the first African-American president in Oberlin College’s 184 years of existence, said that making history is affirming to African-American children that they can do anything. “The power of it is in what it mea...
Campus ‘Free Speech’ Bill Backed by Louisianan Lawmakers BATON ROUGE, La. — Legislation seeking to protect controversial speakers’ appearances at Louisiana colleges and calling on campuses to penalize students who disrupt them has won final passage from lawmakers, but only after its punishment provisions w...
Campus Minister No Longer Faces Discipline for Same-sex Wedding IOWA CITY, Iowa — A United Methodist Church organization has decided not to discipline a University of Iowa campus minister who performed a same-sex wedding. The Appointive Cabinet of the Iowa Conference had filed a complaint against the Rev. Anna...
3 Things Your Student Loan Servicer Might Not Tell You Student loan servicers, the companies that manage $1.4 trillion in federal and private loans, haven’t been earning much trust among borrowers. Sixty-four percent of the 44,400 student loan complaints the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau collec...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>