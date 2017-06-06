Krebs Named Executive Director of Modern Language Association :

by Diverse Staff

Paula Krebs, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, has been named the new executive director of the Modern Language Association.

Krebs, who starts on Aug. 1, was on the MLA Executive Council from January 2013 to January 2017. She was also a member of the association’s Nominating Committee (2009–10) and served on the executive committee of the Association of Departments of English (2003–05), the MLA’s organization for English department chairs.

“The MLA has been central to my professional life since I was a graduate student. I have long been involved in the work of the association as a volunteer and an elected representative, and I am honored and excited to be asked to lead this talented and dedicated staff,” said Krebs.

Krebs succeeds Rosemary Feal, who has served as MLA’s executive director since 2002 and announced her plans to step down from the position last year.