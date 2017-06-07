New Program Aims to Help Indiana Foster Kids in College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

New Program Aims to Help Indiana Foster Kids in College

June 7, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — About 50 Indiana foster children who are entering college will receive additional instruction this summer though a program intended to boost the number of foster kids finishing degrees.

The nonprofit Indiana Connected by 25 is working with Purdue University Northwest, where the incoming freshman will stay in dorms while receiving eight weeks of instruction.

They’ll be taught about financial literacy, math, English, building healthy relationships and navigating campus. Successful participants will get a laptop and eligibility for financial aid.

Advocates say that only 3 percent of foster kids who age-out of the system complete a post-secondary degree.

Ivy Tech Community Colleges, The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Annie E. Casey Foundation also are sponsoring the program.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Suspect in Notre Dame Attack was Ex-journalist, Student PARIS — The Algerian doctoral student suspected of attacking police officers in front of Notre Dame Cathedral - with cries of “This is for Syria!” and a hammer - was identified Wednesday by a relative and a friend as an ex-journalist who firmly belie...
MIT Gets $140M Donation from Anonymous Alumnus CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is getting a $140 million donation from a former student. Officials at the elite school said Wednesday that the donation comes from an alumnus who wants to remain anonymous. The gift is ...
Ambar Sees Her Achievements as Paths to Empowering Others Dr. Carmen Ambar, named last week as the first African-American president in Oberlin College’s 184 years of existence, said that making history is affirming to African-American children that they can do anything. “The power of it is in what it mea...
Krebs Named Executive Director of Modern Language Association Paula Krebs, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, has been named the new executive director of the Modern Language Association. Krebs, who starts on Aug. 1, was on the MLA Executiv...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>