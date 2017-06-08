Southern Oregon U. Loses $1.9M in Email Scheme - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Southern Oregon U. Loses $1.9M in Email Scheme

June 8, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University lost $1.9 million in an email scheme.

The Mail Tribune reports University officials announced the loss Wednesday, stating the funds were intended for the contractor on the McNeal Pavilion and Student Recreation Center. But unknown suspects allegedly posed as Anderson Construction in an email, prompting officials to send the payment to a bank account the contractor did not control.

SOU spokesman Joe Mosley says the university wired the payment the last week of April. The construction company reported three business days later that it never received payment.

Mosley couldn’t share specifics as to how SOU fell prey to the fraud. The university says there is a process in place for vendors to change their bank account numbers.

The FBI is investigating the scheme.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Robert Henry to Resign as Oklahoma City University President OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City University President Robert Henry has announced plans to resign next year after eight years as head of the university. Henry says in a statement released by OCU that he will step down on June 30, 2018, and take a year...
New Program Aims to Help Indiana Foster Kids in College INDIANAPOLIS — About 50 Indiana foster children who are entering college will receive additional instruction this summer though a program intended to boost the number of foster kids finishing degrees. The nonprofit Indiana Connected by 25 is worki...
Suspect in Notre Dame Attack was Ex-journalist, Student PARIS — The Algerian doctoral student suspected of attacking police officers in front of Notre Dame Cathedral - with cries of “This is for Syria!” and a hammer - was identified Wednesday by a relative and a friend as an ex-journalist who firmly belie...
MIT Gets $140M Donation from Anonymous Alumnus CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is getting a $140 million donation from a former student. Officials at the elite school said Wednesday that the donation comes from an alumnus who wants to remain anonymous. The gift is ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Student Information & Registrar
Phillips Exeter Academy
Faculty Positions-Translational Neurosciences
Wayne State University
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
President
Director of Human Resources
Phillips Exeter Academy
Systems Analyst
Bates College
Executive Director Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Workforce Development
Issue Date: 06/15/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 05/25/2017

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/29/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 06/08/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should public service student loan forgiveness continue?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>