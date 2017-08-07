Thirty percent Collection Fees Hits Virginia College Students Hard - Higher Education


Thirty percent Collection Fees Hits Virginia College Students Hard

by Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — College students in Virginia who fall behind on tuition payments can have a hard time digging out thanks to a state law that pushes unpaid bills into the hands of private collection agencies.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that a little-known Virginia law requires public colleges to turn over unpaid accounts of less than $3,000 to private debt collectors if they are 60 days past due.

The debt collectors can add a 30 percent fee to the unpaid account. George Mason University in Fairfax, the state’s largest university, estimated about 1 percent of student accounts are sent to collections.

Del. Marcus Simon, a Democrat from Falls Church, said in a Facebook post earlier this week that he will seek a legislative fix to ease the burden on students who fall behind.

                  
      
