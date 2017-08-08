Virginia Union University Announces New President :

by Diverse Staff

Virginia Union University named Dr. Hakim J. Lucas as its 13th president in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Throughout the search process, Dr. Lucas impressed the committee with his clear vision for liberal arts education and creating an enhanced student experience,” said W. Franklyn Richardson, chairman of VUU’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “He is an energetic and wise leader and we believe that he will serve Virginia Union University well.”

Lucas will begin his appointment on Sept. 1 at the university in North Richmond. He replaces Joseph F. Johnson, who has served as acting president since July 2016.

Lucas has nearly two decades of “progressive leadership experience in higher education,” according to the press release. The release notes Lucas’ success with fundraising, strategic planning and working with students at historically black colleges and universities.

“Virginia Union University has a rich history of academic excellence and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this distinguished university,” Lucas said in the news release. “I look forward to joining the dedicated administrators, faculty and staff as we continue to make a difference in the academic life of our students.”

Lucas has served as the vice president for institutional advancement at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla., since 2012.

Prior to Bethune-Cookman, Lucas worked as director of development at State University of New York at Old Westbury and the dean of institutional advancement and development at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, N.Y. Lucas was a tenured lecturer and deputy chair of the Philosophy and Religion department at Medgar Evers College.

Lucas earned his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College, a Master’s degree in education from Tufts University, and a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary. He earned his doctoral degree in education from Fordham University.