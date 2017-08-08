Mississippi College President Retiring After 15 Years :

by Associated Press

CLINTON, Miss. — Mississippi College’s president plans to retire in May.

Dr. Lee Royce said in a statement that he announced his plans to trustees Monday, later sending a message to faculty, staff and students.

Royce has led Mississippi College, a 5,200-student Baptist institution since 2002. Earlier, he was president of Anderson University in South Carolina.

The outgoing president says his achievements include increasing enrollment from 3,200 students, recruiting international students and boosting Mississippi College’s endowment from $36 million to $81 million. The school also moved its athletic program to NCAA Division II.

Trustees say they will search nationally for a new president, aiming to hire a new leader by fall. Royce’s retirement had been expected. He says he and his wife Rhoda intend to retire to a location near their son in Virginia