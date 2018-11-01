Temple University Blockson Collection Obtains Materials of Tupac Shakur - Higher Education


Temple University Blockson Collection Obtains Materials of Tupac Shakur

November 1, 2018
by

The Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University unveiled the newly obtained memorabilia from the estate of the late rapper Tupac Shakur at a private donor reception hosted in Sullivan Hall on Thursday.

Tupac Shakur

The materials, donated from Goldin Auctions of Runnemede, New Jersey, includes:

  • Shakur’s diamond earring from the cover of “All Eyez On Me”;
  • the bullet-dented gold and diamond crown medallion he wore during a 1994 shooting;
  • handwritten lyrics for “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” and “It Ain’t Easy” as well as song lists or working lyrics;
  • and tracklists for unreleased albums “Street Fame,” “Troublesome,” “The Young Thungz” and “Nuthin’ Gold”, according to a Temple press release.

Temple University currently offers a course on Shakur called “Tupac Shakur and the Hip-Hop Revolution.”

The Blockson Collection is one of the country’s leading research facilities for the study of research and culture of people of African descent. It has over 500,000 materials on the worldwide Black experience in all physical formats including sheet music, newspapers, posters and photographs.

