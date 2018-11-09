CEO of Intuit and Wife Donate $25M to Marshall University’s College of Business - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

CEO of Intuit and Wife Donate $25M to Marshall University’s College of Business

November 9, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith, along with his wife Alys, have donated $25 million to Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, making it one of the largest gifts in Marshall’s history.

Alys and Brad D. Smith

Brad, a 1986 graduate of the university, said that he and his wife are excited to have the opportunity to help his alma mater and its current students.

The Lewis College of Business will name its schools the Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business and the Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business in honor of the donor, according to The News Tribune.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 New Innovative Grant at Cal Poly Pomona Raised Graduation Rates, Lowered Equity Gaps After establishing an innovative Summer Completion Initiative Grant, California State Polytechnic University at Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona), accomplished the initiative’s mission of providing the required classes and support necessary to help students w...
Hurricane Florence-Impacted Schools Received $2.8 million from Education Department More than $2.8 million in supplemental funding has been designated for low-income schools in North Carolina and South Carolina that were affected by Hurricane Florence, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a press release issued this week....
Dallas County Promise Touts Impressive College Enrollment Numbers DALLAS – Jose Alvarez describes himself as a struggling, first-generation student at El Centro College. His hardships include a lack of transportation and food. But he has made himself and his family a promise to “never give up.” “My college exper...
NASAP Foundation Announces Its New Name The National Association for Student Affairs Professionals (NASAP) Foundation, an organization that has given charitable donations across the nation for more than a decade, has announced its new name: The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation,...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean Tennessee Tech University
Dean Tennessee Tech University
Dean Tennessee Tech University
31 Tenure Track Positions Loyola Marymount University
Presidential Search Vance-Granville Community College
Assistant Professor of Graphic Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Associate Professor/Professor
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor, Director of English Education Missouri State University
Visiting Assistant Professor Spanish & Portuguese New York University Arts and Science
Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy Georgia State University
Assistant Head Of School Sidwell Friends School
Instructor, Technical/Professional Writing Missouri State University
Executive Director of Washington MESA University of Wahington Office of Minority Affairs
Assistant Professor Department of Music New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Director for Student Conduct Coastal Carolina University
Language & Literacy Faculty Positions Georgia State University
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Faculty of Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>