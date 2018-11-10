Clinton College to Offer Four-Year Degrees, Appoints New President

Clinton College, a historically Black college that currently offers two-year degrees, will expand its degree offerings and become a four-year institution.
Dr. Lester A. McCorn
“Historically Black colleges and universities have always been at the forefront of social change in our nation, and now is no different,” said Dr. Lester A. McCorn, president of the college. “With the election of Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms in Atlanta and the political elevation of Andrew Gillum in Florida and Stacey Abrams in Georgia we see a new generation of leaders who were developed at HBCUs. In that tradition, Clinton College is helping to shape the next wave of dynamic and progressive agents of social change.”
McCorn is a new addition to the college, having served as acting president of the institution for the past year, according to Black PR Wire.
McCorn was appointed president this past summer and was inaugurated over the weekend in a ceremony which occurred during Clinton’s homecoming weekend.
Clinton College is recommitted to equipping and energizing the minds and hearts of the freedom fighters of the 21st century,” he said. “Change does not happen inevitably. It must be instigated and initiated by empowered agents and educated advocates. That is our mission.”