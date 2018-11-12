The Steve Fund and UT Austin to Host 5th Young, Gifted & Risk Symposium - Higher Education


The Steve Fund and UT Austin to Host 5th Young, Gifted & Risk Symposium

On November 14, the Steve Fund, the only non-profit centered on the mental and emotional health of college students of color in the country, is partnering with The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) to host its fifth Young, Gifted & @Risk Symposium at UT Austin’s LBJ Auditorium.

Fifth Annual Young Gifted & @Risk Symposium

The conference, entitled “College Students of Color and Mental Health: Towards Inclusion and Belonging in a Polarized World” will offer insights for the risks to students of color’s psychological well-being and factors that can be used to prevent these damaging forces from occurring.

The symposium will have panels and presentations featuring a diverse range of practitioners, researchers and scholars covering topics that can be applicable to students at any higher ed institution across the country.

To see the overview of the symposium, you can click here.

