Wayne State University Named Winner of APLU Degree Award

Wayne State University (WSU) was named the winner of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU)’s 2018 Degree Completion Award which recognizes and awards schools that utilize new approaches to advance degree completion and ensuring educational quality of its students.
Peter McPherson
In 2011, WSU established a Student Retention Initiative which works to improve student success by hiring professional academic advisers, improving the general education curriculum courses, increasing support for faculty development and for underprepared students, strengthening financial aid and creating first-year experiences for new students, according to an APLU press release.
The university also has seen strides in its graduation rate, increasing from 26 to 47 percent over six years.
“We applaud Wayne State University for the exceptional student success progress they have achieved,” said APLU president Peter McPherson. “For years now, public universities have been working hard to advance innovative practices that increase student success. We’re now seeing the results of that commitment and we look forward to building on that progress across all of public higher education. Wayne State’s work in this area serve as a model and inspiration for public universities across the country.”
The annual award is available to all APLU members.