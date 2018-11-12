Theodore V. Wells Jr. Awarded Honorary Degree from College of the Holy Cross - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Theodore V. Wells Jr. Awarded Honorary Degree from College of the Holy Cross

November 12, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The College of the Holy Cross has awarded an honorary degree to well-known litigation attorney and alumnus Theodore V. Wells Jr. at the beginning of a three-day commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Black Student Union at Holy Cross.

Theodore V. Wells Jr. with Holy Cross president Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, S.J.

Wells was one of the college’s first Black students when he started in 1968 and has since become a leading criminal defense attorney.The honorary Doctor of Law degree bestowed to Wells recognizes his service to the college, his legal career, and work efforts in racial and social justice, educational equality and advocating of civil rights, according to college officials.

Wells has spent the last five decades practicing law, most recently working as a partner in the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison New York law firm in addition to volunteering with non-profits that are focused on civil rights and racial justice.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Islamic Scholars Produce New Translation of Quran In an effort to bring about a richer understanding of the Quran, a group of mostly American-born and university-based Islamic scholars have produced a new translation of the Islamic sacred text. They say a key aim of the new translation and commen...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean Tennessee Tech University
Dean Tennessee Tech University
Dean Tennessee Tech University
31 Tenure Track Positions Loyola Marymount University
Presidential Search Vance-Granville Community College
Assistant Professor of Graphic Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Associate Professor/Professor
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor, Director of English Education Missouri State University
Visiting Assistant Professor Spanish & Portuguese New York University Arts and Science
Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy Georgia State University
Assistant Head Of School Sidwell Friends School
Instructor, Technical/Professional Writing Missouri State University
Executive Director of Washington MESA University of Wahington Office of Minority Affairs
Assistant Professor Department of Music New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Director for Student Conduct Coastal Carolina University
Language & Literacy Faculty Positions Georgia State University
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology New York University Faculty of Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>