OSU President Drake Begins Job as Chair of APLU Board of Trustees - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

OSU President Drake Begins Job as Chair of APLU Board of Trustees

November 13, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Michael Drake, president of The Ohio State University (OSU) began his first day on Monday as chair of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) Board of Directors.

Dr. Michael Drake

Drake became president of OSU in June 2014 and has since voiced the importance of the institution’s land-grant mission while at the same time instituting factors that have supported thousands of OSU students and successfully recruited diverse freshman classes each school year. He is the first Ohio State president to serve as APLU board chair in almost 40 years, according to Ohio State News.

“The efforts of higher education organizations such as APLU align closely with Ohio State’s strategic vision for the future of our students and communities,” said Drake. “We share a mission to uplift lives through teaching, learning, research and outreach — and I look forward to the opportunity to help advance these vital efforts.”

Most recently, Drake finished his term as chair of the Association of American Universities (AAU) Board of Directors in October, an organization comprised of 62 research colleges and universities Ohio State News reported.

The APLU is the oldest higher education organization in the North America and encompasses 238 U.S. institutions. It uses research, policy and advocacy to advance the work of North American public colleges and universities.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Wayne State University Named Winner of APLU Degree Award Wayne State University (WSU) was named the winner of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU)’s 2018 Degree Completion Award which recognizes and awards schools that utilize new approaches to advance degree completion and ensuring...
Five Universities are Finalists for Degree Completion Award The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has named five universities as finalists for its 2018 Degree Completion Award.   Peter McPherson Wayne State University, the University of Nevada-Reno, the University of Rhode Island...
A Product of South Carolina Despite his meteoric rise through the ranks of academia, Dr. James L. Moore III, isn’t shy about reminding anyone who he comes into contact with, that he’s a product of South Carolina. “All that I am and that I hope to be is shaped by my experienc...
APLU, USU Provides Grants to Eight Schools to Promote Community-University Partnerships The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU) have announced grants to eight public universities supporting the piloting and scaling of university-community partnerships focused on adva...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Human Resources Officer University of Oregon
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Adjunct Faculty, Management and Technology
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor of Lighting Design
Illinois Wesleyan University
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor California State University Sacramento
Payroll Coordinator Tennessee Board of Regents
Associate Director for Development SIU Foundation
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Department of Music New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/15/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 10/25/2018

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/29/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 11/08/2018

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>